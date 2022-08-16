Private equity firm I Squared says it does not intend to make offer for FirstGroup

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Private equity firm I Squared Capital Advisors said on Tuesday it does not intend to make an offer for British transport firm FirstGroup (FGP.L).

The UK Takeover Panel last month gave I Squared a deadline of Aug. 18 to make a firm offer for FirstGroup or walk away.

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru

