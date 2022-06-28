Private equity firm Joffre Capital acquires minority stake in Playtika for $2 bln

June 28 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Joffre Capital will acquire a minority stake in Israeli gaming firm Playtika Holding Corp for over $2 billion from Chinese investment group Giant Investment Co. Ltd, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Joffre will pay $21 per share for 106.1 million Playtika shares, representing a premium of about 46% to the company's closing price on Monday. Playtika's shares fell 5% to $13.53 in early trading.

The stake represents 25.73% of outstanding shares of Playtika, according to the filing.

In January, Playtika announced it was exploring the sale of 15% to 25% of the company's stock.

Through the deal, Joffre will nominate two board members, who will be recommended by the Chinese investment group.

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.