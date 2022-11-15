Private equity fund Peninsula buys 40% of Italy's MC2 Saint Barth to boost growth















MILAN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Peninsula Capital said on Tuesday it had acquired a 40% stake in MC2 Saint Barth to help the Italian holiday wear group expand abroad.

Peninsula, which did not disclose any financial details of the strategic partnership, said it aims to develop MC2's business, initially focused on beachwear, to fashion for all seasons and open new shops abroad, mainly in the U.S, Middle East and Asia.

Founded in 2003, MC2 Saint Barth expects revenues this year to grow over 45% to around 80 million euros ($83 million), according to a statement.

Mediobanca acted as financial adviser to Peninsula, while MC2's shareholders were assisted by Ethica Group.

($1 = 0.9589 euros)

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Cristina Carlevaro











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.