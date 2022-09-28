Private equity funds approach Italy's Serie A to explore media rights deal - sources















MILAN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Apax Partners, Three Hills Capital Partners, Carlyle Group (CG.O) and Searchlight Capital have approached Serie A expressing interest in investing into the media business of Italy's top flight soccer league, three sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The approach by the four private equity firms comes after Serie A last year failed to reach a media rights deal worth 1.7 billion euros ($1.7 billion) with a group of funds led by CVC Capital Partners due to opposition from some of its clubs, including Juventus (JUVE.MI) and Lazio (LAZI.MI).

Serie A, Apax and Carlyle declined to comment. Three Hills and Searchlight did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The sources, who declined to be named because talks are confidential, said representatives for Apax, Carlyle and Three Hills met with Serie A top executives earlier this week.

One of the sources said the three funds, which are working with Italian law firm Zoppini, could present a joint preliminary proposal in the next few days.

Searchlight representatives held a separate meeting with Serie A chiefs, the sources said, adding the fund was also considering submitting a formal expression of interest.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Valentina Za











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.