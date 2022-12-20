Private equity giant KKR to buy Japan's Bushu Pharmaceuticals
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Private equity giant KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) on Tuesday said it will buy Japanese drug developer Bushu Pharmaceuticals from Hong Kong-based private equity firm BPEA EQT, but did not disclose any details of the acquisition.
KKR said it plans to work with the Bushu Pharma team to expand into new as well as growth segments such as injectables, invest in further capacity expansion and quality control, and seek further growth opportunities.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- BusinessIdorsia submits a new drug application to the FDA
Swiss biotech company Idorsia has submitted a new application for approval of the drug aprocitentan to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.