Privately-owned Canadian oil firm Strathcona to buy Serafina Energy for C$2.3 bln

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Strathcona Resources has agreed to buy private equity-backed Serafina Energy for C$2.3 billion ($1.8 billion), sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, marking the largest acquisition by the Canadian private oil and gas producer.

The deal is scheduled to close on Aug. 29, the sources said. Neither Strathcona nor Serafina responded to requests for comment.

Reuters reported in March that Serafina's private equity owners, Pine Brook Partners and Camcor Partners, were eyeing a sale of the company. read more

Serafina produces 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the province of Saskatchewan, while Strathcona is focused on the Montney basin, in Alberta and British Columbia, and currently produces 110,000 to 115,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, mainly liquids.

Owned by Waterous Energy Fund, Strathcona has been among the top buyers of oil and gas assets in Canada since its formation in 2020, hoping to profit from oil prices trading near or above $100 per barrel since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Strathcona announced its purchase of rival Caltex Resources in March, and said it had also acquired Alberta's Tucker thermal oil field assets in January.

If it closes the deal to purchase Serafina, it would be Strathcona's largest acquisition so far.

The latest deal follows Whitecap Resources Inc's (WCP.TO) C$1.9 billion purchase of Montney and Duvernay oil and gas assets from U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO), announced in June. read more

($1 = 1.2881 Canadian dollars)

(This story corrects units for Serafina production in fourth paragraph to barrels of oil equivalent)

