Proposed merger between TF1 and M6 group abandoned, companies say
PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A proposed merger between French TV groups TF1 and M6, which would have created by far the biggest television company in France, has been abandoned, the companies said in a joint statement on Friday.
"Bouygues (BOUY.PA), RTL Group, Groupe TF1 and Groupe M6 have today decided to call off their plan to merge TF1 and M6 that was announced on 17 may 2021," they said, adding that the conditions demanded by France's anti-trust regulators were too severe.
