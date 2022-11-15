ProSiebenSat.1 CFO: not interested in Sky Deutschland purchase















BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - German media group ProSiebenSat.1 (PSMGn.DE) is not interested in buying Sky Deutschland, finance chief Ralf Gierig told Reuters on Tuesday.

"We are focused on linear-free TV and our digital footprint. Sky is in the pay-TV business, which is historically a difficult business in Germany," he said.

Last week, sources told Reuters that ProSiebenSat.1 was exploring a potential deal to buy into Sky's pay-TV operations in Germany.

Comcast (CMCSA.O), which acquired Sky Deutschland as part of a $40 billion buyout of European pay-TV broadcaster Sky in 2018, was said to be working with advisory firm PJT Partners as it weighed a disposal of the German business.

European broadcasters are struggling to find ways to tackle mounting challenges as the continental landscape is increasingly dominated by U.S. streaming giants.

Italian broadcaster MediaForEurope (MFE) (MFEB.MI), which cemented its position as ProSiebenSat.1's biggest single shareholder earlier this month, has long seen tie-ups among European peers as the answer to stiff competition from online video giants.

MFE's potential stake in ProSiebenSat.1, which has shown little interest so far in MFE's call for closer cooperation focused on their core TV business, is just below the 30% threshold which under German law would trigger a mandatory buyout offer.

Gierig told Reuters that while ProSiebenSat.1 was open to talks with MFE, only the Italian firm could say whether it was planning a takeover.

