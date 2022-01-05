Qatar Electricity and Water Co unit makes $530 mln bid for 40% stake in Nebras Power

DUBAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Public utility Qatar Electricity and Water Company said on Wednesday its subsidiary signed an agreement to acquire 40% stake in energy investment company Nebras Power for $530 million.

QEWC, which already owns 60% in Nebras Power, would get full control in the company through the deal.

QEWC's unit Raslaffan Operating Company made the offer to buy the stake from Qatar Holding, a unit of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority, QEWC said in a bourse statement.

The transaction, it said, is subject to a number of conditions precedent which includes regulatory approvals and notifications from other foreign jurisdictions where Nebras is present.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh

