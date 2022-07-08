Quebecor to intervene in antitrust review of proposed Rogers, Shaw deal
OTTAWA, July 8 (Reuters) - Quebecor Inc (QBRb.TO), through its unit Videotron, will intervene in the antitrust review of Rogers Communications Inc's (RCIb.TO) C$20 billion ($15.5 billion) purchase of Shaw Communications Inc (SJRb.TO), according to a notice posted on Friday on the website of Canada's competition tribunal.
Last month, Rogers and Shaw agreed a deal with Quebecor to sell Shaw's Freedom Mobile unit to the Montreal-based company, in a bid to allay competition concerns about their merger.
The Commissioner of Competition has blocked the deal, saying it would hamper competition in a country which has some of the highest telecom rates in the world. read more
