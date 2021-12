Dec 23 (Reuters) - Quidel Corp (QDEL.O) said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX.O) for about $6 billion to expand its portfolio of diagnostic products.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

