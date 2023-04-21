Rakuten Bank shares face glut of buy orders in Tokyo debut after $625 mln IPO

The logo of Rakuten is pictured at the headquarters of Rakuten in Tokyo
The logo of Rakuten is pictured at the headquarters of Rakuten in Tokyo, Japan, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Sam Nussey

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Shares of Rakuten Bank Ltd (5838.T) were untraded with a glut of buy orders in their market debut on Friday, after the internet bank raised $625 million in Japan's largest initial public offering (IPO) in more than four years.

Shares were flooded with buy orders at 1,470 yen, Tokyo Stock Exchange data showed, a 5% premium to the IPO price of 1,400.

Rakuten Bank priced its IPO at the top of its downsized range this month, raising around 83.3 billion yen ($625 million), excluding a "greenshoe" option of additional shares.

It had originally indicated a range of up to 1,960 yen a share for the IPO but later cut that by almost 30%.

Rakuten amended its IPO prospectus after investors pushed for details on the risks from its exposure to money-losing parent Rakuten Group Inc (4755.T), Reuters reported on Thursday citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

The IPO marks a much-needed cash boost for e-commerce firm Rakuten Group, which has seen four years of losses from the costly build-out and struggles of its mobile phone business.

Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next