Rakuten sets price for public offering at 566 yen per share
TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Rakuten Group Inc (4755.T) set the price for its public offering and third-party allotment of new shares at 566 yen ($4.19) per share, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.
Rakuten said it will raise as much as 294.2 billion yen via a public offering and through allocations to founder and CEO Hiroshi Mikitani, his asset management firm, CyberAgent Inc (4751.T) and Tokyu Corp (9005.T).
($1 = 135.0500 yen)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsUponor says Aliaxis bid attracting rival interest
An unsolicited bid for Finland's Uponor by Belgium's Aliaxis has attracted global attention among potential rival bidders, a board member at the Finnish group said.
- DealsHolcim acquires British precast materials maker Besblock
Holcim is buying Besblock Ltd, a British maker of precast building materials, the Swiss cement and concrete maker said on Wednesday.