Rakuten sets price for public offering at 566 yen per share

The logo of Rakuten is pictured at the headquarters of Rakuten in Tokyo
The logo of Rakuten is pictured at the headquarters of Rakuten in Tokyo, Japan, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Sam Nussey

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Rakuten Group Inc (4755.T) set the price for its public offering and third-party allotment of new shares at 566 yen ($4.19) per share, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

Rakuten said it will raise as much as 294.2 billion yen via a public offering and through allocations to founder and CEO Hiroshi Mikitani, his asset management firm, CyberAgent Inc (4751.T) and Tokyu Corp (9005.T).

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

Reporting by Sam Nussey; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next