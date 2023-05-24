Rakuten sets price for public offering at 566 yen per share















TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Rakuten Group Inc (4755.T) set the price for its public offering and third-party allotment of new shares at 566 yen ($4.19) per share, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

Rakuten said it will raise as much as 294.2 billion yen via a public offering and through allocations to founder and CEO Hiroshi Mikitani, his asset management firm, CyberAgent Inc (4751.T) and Tokyu Corp (9005.T).

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

