Ratos makes rival offer for Swedish tech firm Semcon

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

STOCKHOLM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Ratos (RATOb.ST) said on Monday it had made a recommended cash offer for Semcon (SEMC.ST) that values the Swedish tech company at 2.84 billion crowns ($249.1 million).

Swedish Ratos said in a statement the offer was for 157 crowns per Semcon share, exceeding a bid of 149 crowns made by Finland's Etteplan (ETTE.HE) last month.

($1 = 11.4011 Swedish crowns)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.