BENGALURU, Oct 7 (Reuters) - RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (RTNI.NS) said on Friday it is buying the stake it did not already own in electric motorcycles maker Revolt Motors.

The company had previously owned a 33.84% stake in Revolt.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











