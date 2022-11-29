Factbox: RBC's $10 bln bid for HSBC unit to set record for Canada bank deals















TORONTO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - HSBC's (HSBA.L) planned sale of its Canadian business to Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (RBC) for C$13.5 billion ($10 billion) would make it Canada's largest banking deal, according to data from Dealogic.

Below is a list of the top 10 deals announced prior to HSBC:

*Aug 29, 2012 - Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) agreed to buy ING Groep's (INGA.AS) Canadian online bank for C$3.1 billion.

*Dec 22, 2000 - Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Cadillac Fairview Corp buy out Toronto-Dominion Bank's (TD.TO) real estate portfolio for $844 million.

*Jun 29, 2016 - Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) purchases Canadian equipment financing and corporate financing activities of CIT Group Inc, a portfolio of approximately C$1 billion.

Mar 26, 2002 - Brascan Corp launched a bid for 30% of Trilon Financial Corp for $487 million.

Jul 14, 2008 - Bank of Nova Scotia purchased 100% of Canadian operations of U.S. online brokerage E*Trade Financial Group Inc for $438 million.

Nov 22, 2001 - Merrill Lynch's Canadian retail stock brokerage, asset management and securities services acquired by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO).

Oct 14, 2020 - Simply Green Home Services Inc acquired SNAP Financial Group Inc. For $389 million making Simply Group' one of Canada's biggest non-bank suppliers of consumer credit.

Feb 7, 2022 - Equitable Group Inc to acquire 100% of Concentra Bank for $370 million. The deal is still pending completion.

Aug 29, 1996 - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) said it planned to buy Richardson Greenshields of Canada Ltd. for $351 million.

Mar 4, 2010 - Canaccord Financial Inc signed a definitive agreement to buy Genuity Capital Markets for $330 million.

Reporting by Maiya Keidan Editing by Nick Zieminski











