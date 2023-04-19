Factbox: Red-hot copper riding a new wave of consolidation

[1/2] The logo for Canadian mining company Teck Resources Limited is displayed above their booth at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 7, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo















April 19 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc (GLEN.L) has offered $22.5 billion for Canadian copper miner Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO), the latest in a wave of deals in the global copper industry amid surging demand and tight supply for the red metal anchoring the green energy transition.

"The green energy transition has been a growth driver for many aspects of the metals and mining industry, with demand for key metals such as copper, nickel, lithium and cobalt expected to remain on an upward trajectory and supply to trend downward," S&P Global Commodity Insights analyst Aude Marjolin said in a report.

Following are some of the largest copper mining deals since 2022, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

