Regulators in Hong Kong examine Rusal demerger plan - FT

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's stock market regulators are examining plans by Russian aluminium producer Rusal to spin off its high-carbon smelters and refineries into a separate company that will be listed in Moscow, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The decision to investigate the proposed demerger was triggered by an Odey Asset Management complaint, the report said, citing emails seen by the FT.

Rusal is expected to complete the demerger of its higher-carbon assets into a separate company in the second half of 2022, its largest shareholder EN+ Group said on November 1.

Rusal could not immediately be reached for a comment.

Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens

