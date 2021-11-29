Reliance Industries weighs bid for UK telco BT Group - ET

A man walks past a Reliance Industries Limited sign board installed on a road divider in the western Indian city of Gandhinagar January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Nov 29 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) is considering an offer for British telecom company BT Group Plc (BT.L), the Economic Times reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance might make an unsolicited offer to buy into BT Group or will try to get a controlling share in it, the report said.

Reliance was outbid in September by a consortium of Apax and Warburg Pincus for control over a Dutch unit of T-Mobile. read more

The ET report also said the deliberations were in the early stages and there might not be a transaction.

Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

