May 22 (Reuters) - RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR.N) said on Monday it would buy AIG's (AIG.N) treaty reinsurance business, which includes Validus Reinsurance Ltd and its consolidated subsidiaries, in a deal valued at nearly $3 billion.

