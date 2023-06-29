Renault: Most favorable window for Ampere's IPO will be during H1 2024-CFO

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - Renault's (RENA.PA) chief financial officer said on Thursday the first half of next year would probably be the best moment to list Ampere, the electric vehicle division of the French carmaker.

"We expect the carve out (of Ampere) to be completed in H2, we'll continue to target the most favorable window for an IPO and this window will be most probably in H1 of 2024," Thierry Pieton said during a conference call.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.