Restaurant chain Cava raises IPO valuation target to $2.23 bln















June 12 (Reuters) - Cava Group Inc, which operates a chain of Mediterranean fast-casual restaurants in the United States, said on Monday that it is now aiming for a valuation of up to $2.23 billion in its U.S. initial public offering.

The company had earlier hoped to be valued at $2.12 billion, pricing its common stock offering between $17 and $19 per share at the top of the proposed range.

Cava now intends to sell roughly 14.44 mln shares to raise $289 million based on the top end of the new proposed range, up from $274.4 million last week.

The company is expected to debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CAVA" on Thursday.

The proposed listing comes amid strong sales for quick-service chains in the recent quarter as Americans shift to spending more on services than goods and shrug off higher menu prices.

A successful IPO by Cava could set the tone for listings of other companies trying to turn profitable, amid signs of a thawing IPO market that has witnessed blockbuster listings of Kenvue (KVUE.N) and Acelyrin (SLRN.O) last month.

Cava logged a net loss of $59 million in fiscal 2022 compared to $37.4 million in the prior year.

Reporting by Manya Saini and Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











