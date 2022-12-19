Revlon reaches restructuring deal with key creditors, to exit bankruptcy in April
Dec 19 (Reuters) - Bankrupt cosmetics giant Revlon Inc. on Monday reached a restructuring agreement which would turn over the company's equity to its lenders and give the company a path to exiting bankruptcy in April 2023.
