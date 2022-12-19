Revlon reaches restructuring deal with key creditors, to exit bankruptcy in April

India's Yes Bank completes transfer of $5.81 bln worth bad loans to J.C. Flowers

, article with image

Business category · December 19, 2022 · 12:11 PM UTC

Indian private lender Yes Bank said on Monday it completed the transfer of bad loans worth 480 billion rupees ($5.81 billion) to private equity firm J.C. Flowers, in a deal aimed at cleaning up its balance sheet.