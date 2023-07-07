Richardson enters malt market with takeover of Anglia Maltings

PARIS, July 7 (Reuters) - Canadian grain merchant Richardson International is entering the malt sector through the acquisition of UK-based Anglia Maltings Holdings (AMH), targeting rising demand for the beer and whisky ingredient, Richardson said on Friday without disclosing financial terms.

Anglia Maltings operates seven malt facilities in the UK, Poland, and Germany, with a combined production capacity of 440,000 metric tons.

"Given the growing global demand for malting barley, predominantly driven by the brewing and distilling industries, Richardson's proven track record of strategic expansion and investment positions the company to meet the increasing requirements of an international customer base," Richardson said in a statement.

The takeover follows Monday's announcement by French agribusiness InVivo of an agreement to acquire Australia-based United Malt Group Ltd (UMG.AX) in a $1 billion deal to create the world's largest malt producer.

Richardson, which employs over 3,000 people worldwide, sources and processes grain and oilseed crops. In 2021, it acquired Italgrani USA, North America's largest durum wheat miller.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.