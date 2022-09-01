Rio Tinto to buy remaining stake in Turquoise Hill for $3.3 bln

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto (RIO.AX), (RIO.L) said on Thursday it had reached an in-principle agreement to buy the remaining 49% of Canadian copper miner Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ.TO) that it does not already own for $3.3 billion.

The purchase price of C$43 per share in cash was a more than 19% premium to the Canadian miner's last close and higher than the earlier sweetened offer of C$40 per share proposed by Rio Tinto last month.

Rio Tinto and Turquoise Hill had also agreed in principle to amend certain financing arrangements between the companies to support Turquoise Hill in addressing near term liquidity, Rio Tinto said.

