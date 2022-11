Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA.TO) said on Monday it would buy IAA Inc (IAA.N) in a stock-and-cash deal valued at about $7.3 billion including debt.

Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.