Ritchie Bros to increase cash payout for IAA shareholders to $12.80/share















Jan 23 (Reuters) - Canada's Ritchie Bros Auctioneers RBA.TO said on Monday it will increase the cash payout for IAA Inc (IAA.N) shareholders to $12.80 per share from $10 as part of the deal to buy the U.S.-based company.

Ritchie also said that Starboard Value LP plans to invest $500 million in Ritchie Bros, and the activist investment firm's chief Jeffrey Smith would join the company’s board.

In November, Ritchie said it would buy vehicle marketplace IAA in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $7.3 billion, including debt. At that time, the offer was valued at $46.88 per share. read more

Under the terms of the amended agreement, IAA stockholders would receive $12.80 in cash and 0.5252 Ritchie Bros. share for each IAA share, the WSJ report added. The offer is now valued at $44.40 per share.

The cash-and-stock deal will allow Ritchie to tap into a growing market for heavy machinery and equipment, salvaged cars, trucks and motorcycles, as well as auto parts.

Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Shailesh Kuber











