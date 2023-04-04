Rockefeller Capital clinches $622 million investment from IGM Financial

By

NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - Rockefeller Capital Management, a wealth manager and financial advisory firm, sold a 20.5% equity stake to Canada's IGM Financial Inc (IGM.TO) for about $622 million, the companies said on Monday.

The investment will fuel Rockefeller's ambitions to double client assets in three to five years from a current $100 billion.

"We've got a significant opportunity" to grow in the U.S., Rockefeller CEO Gregory Fleming told Reuters in an interview.

"Our core focus is on advisers," he added, referring to its current wealth managers and potential new hires who would help to expand the company's 44 offices in the U.S.

Rockefeller manages money for the eponymous family and other ultra-high net worth clients. The new IGM stake brings the backing of another wealthy family, the Desmarais, in Canada. Viking Global Investors remains Rockefeller's biggest shareholder.

The deal negotiations began in the fall, despite a softening economic outlook, Fleming said. The payment to Rockefeller is due on June 2, IGM said in a statement.

"Purchasing an ownership stake in Rockefeller is a risk-smart entry to the U.S. market," IGM CEO James O'Sullivan said. "It has the potential to drive meaningful earnings growth for IGM over time." Fleming is an industry veteran who previously led Morgan Stanley's wealth and investment management arms. As chief operating officer of Merrill Lynch, he helped steer the Wall Street firm through the financial crisis and its acquisition by Bank of America in 2008.

Reporting by Lananh Nguyen; Editing by Jamie Freed

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Lananh Nguyen is the U.S. finance editor at Reuters in New York, leading coverage of U.S. banks. She joined Reuters in 2022 after reporting on Wall Street at The New York Times. Lananh spent more than a decade at Bloomberg News in New York and London, where she wrote extensively about banking and financial markets, and she previously worked at Dow Jones Newswires/The Wall Street Journal. Lananh holds a B.A. in political science from Tufts University and an M.Sc. in finance and economic policy from the University of London.

Read Next