Rocky history of Illumina's Grail deal















June 6 (Reuters) - Gene-sequencing machine maker Illumina Inc (ILMN.O) has filed an appeal against an order from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that demands it divest cancer diagnostic test maker Grail Inc (GRAL.O) on competition concerns.

Illumina spun off Grail in 2016, but retained a 12% stake. It reacquired the cancer test maker in 2021, despite opposition from European and U.S. regulators.

The following is a chronology of events in the Illumina-Grail deal:

Sources: Company statements, Reuters reports

