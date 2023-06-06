Rocky history of Illumina's Grail deal
June 6 (Reuters) - Gene-sequencing machine maker Illumina Inc (ILMN.O) has filed an appeal against an order from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that demands it divest cancer diagnostic test maker Grail Inc (GRAL.O) on competition concerns.
Illumina spun off Grail in 2016, but retained a 12% stake. It reacquired the cancer test maker in 2021, despite opposition from European and U.S. regulators.
The following is a chronology of events in the Illumina-Grail deal:
Sources: Company statements, Reuters reports
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsExclusive: North Sea oil producer Harbour in merger talks with Talos -sources
Britain's largest North Sea oil and gas producer, Harbour Energy Plc , is in talks to merge with Gulf of Mexico peer Talos Energy Inc , four people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.