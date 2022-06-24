Rogers, Shaw, competition bureau to participate in tribunal mediation for proposed C$20 bln deal

General view of the Rogers Building, quarters of Rogers Communications in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

TORONTO, June 24 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO), Shaw Communications Inc (SJRb.TO), and the Canada's competition bureau wish to participate in a mediation process for the companies' proposed C

$20 billion ($15.5 billion) merger in the Competition Tribunal on July 4-5, the tribunal said on Friday.

Canada's competition bureau has blocked Rogers' proposed purchase of Shaw on the grounds that the deal will lessen competition in the telecom sector, leading to increased mobile bills for consumers.

($1 = 1.2921 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Divya Rajagopal in Toronto, writing by Ismail Shakil; editing by Diane Craft

