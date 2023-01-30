Rogers, Shaw extend closing date of merger to Feb. 17















Jan 30 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO) and Shaw Communications Inc (SJRb.TO) said on Monday they had extended the deadline for their C$20 billion ($15.01 billion) merger to Feb. 17 from January end, as the companies await government approval.

The deal requires the final approval from Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne for the transfer of spectrum licenses held by Shaw's Freedom Mobile unit to Quebecor Inc's (QBRb.TO) Videotron.

The C$2.85 billion sale of Freedom Mobile to Videtron has been key in resolving antitrust concerns around the Rogers-Shaw merger that will create Canada's No. 2 telecoms operator. The sale is also now expected to close by Feb. 17.

Canada's antitrust tribunal approved in December Rogers' bid for rival Shaw, ending a protracted legal battle with regulators and months of uncertainty over the deal.

Earlier this month, a Canadian court earlier dismissed the competition bureau's efforts to overturn the approval.

The antitrust agency had failed to convince the court that the transaction was bad for consumers in a country where wireless bills are already among the highest in the world.

