Roivant in talks to sell bowel disease drug to Roche in over $7 bln deal - WSJ
July 13 (Reuters) - Biotech company Roivant Sciences (ROIV.O) is nearing a deal to sell an experimental drug to treat inflammatory bowel diseases including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease to Roche (ROG.S) in a deal that could be valued at more than $7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
The sale of the drug could be announced in the coming days, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. The talks could still fall apart and another suitor could swoop in, it added.
Shares of Roivant rose 12.8% in extended trade.
Roivant's experimental drug, RVT-3101, is under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis, a long-term condition where the colon and rectum become inflamed, as well as a type of inflammatory bowel disease known as Crohn's disease.
RVT-3101 showed improvement in inflammation and ulcers in colon, when compared to placebo, in a mid-stage study in June.
Roivant declined to comment, whereas Roche did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- TechnologyStability AI is sued by co-founder who says he was duped in to selling stake for $100
A Stability AI co-founder on Thursday sued the artificial- intelligence startup and its chief executive, claiming they defrauded him in to selling his 15% stake for $100 just three months before the company reached a $1 billion market valuation.
- DealsAngelo Gordon-backed REIT in $300 million bid for Western Asset Mortgage
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc , a real estate investment trust (REIT) managed by Angelo Gordon & Co, said on Thursday it made a stock-and-cash offer for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp , a peer managed by Franklin Resources Inc , that values it at about $300 million, including debt.