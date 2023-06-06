Romania's Hidroelectrica to list up to 20% of stock in domestic IPO















LONDON/BUCHAREST, June 6 (Reuters) - Romanian energy producer Hidroelectrica said on Tuesday it plans to list up to 20% of its shares on the local bourse, in what is likely to be one of Europe's largest initial public offerings (IPO) so far this year.

The state-backed company, which operates more than 180 hydro-electric power plants across Romania, expects to start trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange next month.

Investment banks will start taking stock orders from investors after the local securities watchdog approves the prospectus for the share sale.

The offering will include existing shares held by Fondul Proprietatea, a fund managed by U.S. asset manager Franklin Templeton (BEN.N).

While the Romanian government is not selling any shares, the listing is part of a deal struck with the European Union to receive post-pandemic recovery funds.

Hidroelectrica is Romania's biggest energy producer, accounting for a third of its electricity. Various state plans to list Hidroelectrica have been around for more than a decade.

Fondul valued its entire holding in Hidroelectrica at 2.2 billion euros ($2.35 billion) as of April.

The fund initially aimed to raise up to 2.5 billion euros through a dual listing in London and Bucharest. However, it told Reuters last year that the deal might have to be downsized after settling for a domestic flotation.

Hidroelectrica's plan comes at a quiet time for European IPOs, after rocketing interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty nearly paralysed the market last year.

IPO advisers hope that early movers like Hidroelectrica will help pave the way for a stronger recovery of listing activity in the second half of the year and into 2024.

($1 = 0.9374 euros)

Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro in London and Luiza Ilie in Bucarest, Editing by Louise Heavens, Sharon Singleton and David Evans











