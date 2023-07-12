Romania's Hidroelectrica shares climb more than 7% on market debut
BUCHAREST, July 12 (Reuters) - Shares in majority state-owned Romanian hydro power producer Hidroelectrica (ROH2O.BX) rose over 7% on their debut on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Wednesday after Europe's largest initial public offering so far this year.
Shares traded at 110.2 lei at 0712 GMT, off an early high of 111.9 lei and up from the IPO price of 104 lei, which had valued the state-owned company at 46.8 billion lei ($10.4 billion).
Romania expects the long-awaited sale, which had been under discussion for over a decade, to help unlock further European Union recovery funds.
The government holds 80% in the firm, the country's largest electricity producer, which has a capacity of 6.3 gigawatts from 182 hydroelectric plants.
The IPO consisted of existing stock held by sole minority shareholder Fondul Proprietatea (FP.BX), a fund managed by U.S. asset manager Franklin Templeton (BEN.N).
Hidroelectrica's IPO is part of a wave of companies in Europe rushing to list before the summer lull in what bankers hope will herald a stronger market recovery in the months ahead after rocketing interest rates all but froze the market in 2022.
