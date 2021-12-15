Rome will safeguard strategic assets in sale of Leonardo units - minister

A logo of helicopter maker Leonardo is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ROME, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Italy's government is interested in safeguarding strategic assets in the planned sale of two units of defence group Leonardo (LDOF.MI), the defence minister said on Wednesday, adding Rome could consider using its special powers if needed.

State-controlled Leonardo has put on the block canon maker OTO Melara and naval torpedo unit Wass and has received approaches by both Franco-German consortium KMW+Nexter Defence Systems (KNDS) and Italy's Fincantieri (FCT.MI).

Rome has the right to shield companies deemed of strategic importance from foreign bids.

The so-called "golden powers", usually reserved to buyers from non-EU countries, can also be applied to acquirers from within the block under a temporary framework.

Reporting by Angelo Amante; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak

