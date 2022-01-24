Rouble firms away from over 9-month low; Russian stocks slide further

MOSCOW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The rouble strengthened on Monday, heading back towards 77 versus the dollar after slipping to a more than nine-month low on Friday, while Russian stocks fell further with markets still sensitive to geopolitics.

Volatility has plagued Russian assets in recent weeks, with investors jittery over a stand-off between Moscow and the West over Ukraine. Western powers fear Russia may invade its neighbour, which Moscow has repeatedly denied planning.

At 0713 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 77.20 , recovering from Friday's low of 77.5375, its weakest point since April 15. It had gained 0.5% to trade at 87.39 versus the euro .

But stocks were falling. Russia's dollar-denominated RTS index (.IRTS) was down 1.8% to 1,376.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index (.IMOEX) was 1.9% lower at 3,374.1 points.

"For the local market, expect risk-off to continue, with tensions smouldering and little opportunity to save face on either side – future events are up for debate, uncertainty will rule for now," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

Russia's 10-year OFZ bond yields rose to 9.50%, heading back towards the 9.52% reached last week, their highest since early 2016. Yields move inversely to prices.

OFZ yields could rise further, said Promsvyazbank analysts, with investors expecting Russia's central bank to raise its key rate again on Feb. 11 and with edgy markets even pricing in a small chance the U.S. Federal Reserve hikes rates this week, amid high inflation.

Some pressure on Russian assets was eased on Sunday as Washington rebuffed calls to immediately impose economic sanctions on Moscow, a step Western powers have threatened if Russia engages in hostilities against Ukraine. read more

Russian officials say the country's finances are healthy and economic fundamentals are strong. read more

Russia is also grappling with rising COVID-19 cases, which hit a record high of 63,205 on Sunday, with the Omicron variant spreading across the country.

Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.6% at $88.37 a barrel.

