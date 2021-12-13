Rouble hits 3-week high vs dollar as cenbank meeting looms

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened to a three-week high against the U.S. dollar on Monday, though the currency lacked the momentum to post bigger gains amid lingering political tensions between Moscow and the West.

The central bank is in focus this week as it will meet to discuss interest rates on Friday, with analysts reviewing their previous rate hike forecasts to a more aggressive 100-basis-points rate rise as inflation hovers near its highest since early 2016.

At 0641 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 73.30 after touching 73.2475, its strongest level since Nov. 22. Versus the euro, the rouble was flat at 82.76 .

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

"The rouble struggles to find grounds for a substantial firming due to increase speculative capital outflow amid geopolitical tensions," Raiffeisen Bank said in a note.

The rouble is excessively weak at current levels and may recover by early 2022 if no new penalties against Russia are imposed, Raiffeisen said.

Russia faces massive consequences and severe costs if President Vladimir Putin attacks Ukraine, the Group of Seven warned in a draft statement seen by Reuters on Sunday. read more

U.S. intelligence assesses that Russia could be planning a multi-front offensive on Ukraine as early as next year, involving up to 175,000 troops. The Kremlin has dismissed such statements as fear-mongering.

Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.6% at $76.32 a barrel, paving the road for stock indexes to recover after recent losses.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.