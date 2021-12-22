Rouble regains ground, shares up as geopolitical concerns linger

Summary Rouble up 0.2% versus dollar

Up 0.2% versus euro, strongest since Dec. 16

Dollar-denominated RTS index up 1%

Rouble-based MOEX Russian index up 0.9%

MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed slightly and stock indexes rose on Wednesday with an eye on lingering concerns about a standoff between Russia and the West that intensified two months ago, putting selling pressure on the Russian market.

At 0718 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 73.80 , off a session low of 74.50. It also gained 0.2% to 83.16 versus the euro , its strongest since Dec. 16.

The rouble remains supported by Russia's record strong current account surplus and a series of rate hikes by the Bank of Russia that make investments into rouble assets more appealing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

But geopolitical woes can send Russian markets tumbling despite fundamentally supportive factors, and investors are likely to trim their risk exposure ahead of Christmas and New Year holidays.

"Just like any other year, it makes sense to be light risk-wise unless one has clear views on a combo of OPEC+, US-China, Russia-NATO, Russia-Ukraine, U.S. budget, Omicron, U.S. inflation, Russian inflation, Chinese developers, to be continued," Rosbank analysts said in a note.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday ruled out an in-person meeting between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin for now, amid tensions over a Russian troop build-up on its border with Ukraine. read more

Hopes for the Biden-Putin meeting have helped support the market in the past few weeks.

The Russian finance ministry is in focus on Wednesday as it will hold two OFZ bond auctions, offering the rouble-denominated debt it uses to plug budget holes. Demand for OFZ bonds usually supports the rouble.

Russian stock indexes were up as Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was flat at $73.95 per barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index (.IRTS) rose 1% to 1,590.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index (.IMOEX) was 0.9% higher at 3,724.2 points.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.