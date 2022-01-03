Rouble steadies in light trade, stocks rise toward month high

MOSCOW, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble hit a one-month low before stabilising in light trade on Monday, while the benchmark MOEX stock index rose towards a one-month high amid higher oil prices on the first trading day of 2022.

At 0728 GMT, the rouble was flat at 74.69 versus the dollar after briefly touching 75.1975, a level last seen on Nov. 29.

Versus the euro, the rouble shed 0.2% to 84.71 .

The rouble has been under increased pressure since October as Western nations have expressed concerns about Russia's military build-up near neighbouring Ukraine.

President Joe Biden said last week he told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that a move on Ukraine would draw sanctions and an increased U.S. presence in Europe. read more

On Sunday, Biden told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy the United States and its allies will "respond decisively" if Russia further invades Ukraine. read more

Trading activity is expected to be low this week and recover to regular levels after Jan. 10, the end of Russia's New Year holidays.

Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, rose 0.9% to $78.52 a barrel, supporting Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index (.IRTS) gained 1.6% to 1,621.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index (.IMOEX) climbed 1.6% to 3,854.8 points, its highest since Dec. 8.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Jason Neely

