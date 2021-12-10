Rouble steadies, stocks fall with tensions over Ukraine in focus

MOSCOW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble stabilised on Friday and stock indexes declined along with oil prices as the market kept an eye on Moscow's tensions with the West over the situation in Ukraine.

At 0745 GMT, the rouble was little changed on the day at 73.66 versus the dollar and gained 0.1% to trade at 83.14 versus the euro .

The rouble has slipped from a multi-month peak of 69.21 to the dollar hit in late October, coming under selling pressure on concerns about possible Russian military intervention in Ukraine, something that Moscow has repeatedly dismissed.

Russia on Thursday accused Ukraine of moving heavy artillery towards the front line of fighting with pro-Russian separatists in its east and failing to engage in a peace process. read more

Ukraine, which seeks to join NATO, says it fears an invasion by tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered near its border. Moscow says its posture is purely defensive.

Analysts say the rouble is likely to strengthen if geopolitical concerns wane, gaining extra support from the central bank, which is set to raise interest rates again next week to fight stubbornly high inflation.

The rouble remains undervalued and has a chance of firming to 72 to the dollar in the near term, Otrkitie bank analysts said in a note, adding that they see an average dollar/rouble rate at 68.6 in 2022.

Russian stock indexes were down, mirroring moves in Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, that slipped 0.4% to $74.12 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index (.IRTS) was down 0.6% to 1,622.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index (.IMOEX) was 0.6% lower at 3,792.0 points.

"Panic outflows from Russia and the region almost halted completely last week, while investors continue to take money out of EM bond and equity funds. Current fund flow momentum suggests a good tactical buying opportunity may be near," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kevin Liffey

