Rouble, stocks firm as Biden-Putin talks soothe nerves

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed past the 74 mark against the dollar on Wednesday, while stock indexes climbed higher after a much-anticipated video call between Russian and U.S. leaders.

U.S. President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the West would impose "strong economic and other measures" on Russia if it invades Ukraine, while Putin demanded guarantees that NATO would not expand farther eastward. read more

Even though the conversation did not lead to any solid progress on Ukraine, it could restore some status quo and ease pressures on the market, said Artem Zaigrin, chief economist at Sova Capital.

At 0726 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 73.85 , but hovered far away from its 2021 peak of 69.21 hit in October. The currency eased 0.2% against the euro to 83.37 .

Government bonds regained some ground after the Biden-Putin call, which despite not reporting any breakthroughs led to the two leaders agreeing to continue communication, that could lower global tensions.

Yields on 10-year OFZ treasury bonds, which move inversely with their prices, declined to 8.56% from their highest since 2019 of 8.67% seen in November .

"There are, of course, grounds to find immediate optimism as the U.S.-Russia summit took place yesterday with no signs of outright confrontation and the Russia-targeted measures didn't make it into the final text of the U.S. defence bill 2022," analysts at Rosbank said in a note.

The rouble is also poised to get support from the central bank that is expected to raise the key interest rate by up to 100 basis points next week in response to high inflation. read more

Russia will report its inflation data for November and the latest week later in the day.

Stock indexes rose with the dollar-denominated RTS index (.IRTS) gaining 1.3% to 1,668.1. The rouble-based MOEX index (.IMOEX) rose 1% to 3,912.9.

