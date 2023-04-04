Russia allows $1.2 bln Sakhalin-2 payment to Shell - Kommersant















April 4 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has given his consent to transfer 94.8 billion roubles ($1.21 billion) to Shell (SHEL.L) for its stake in the Far East Sakhalin-2 gas project, Russian daily Kommersant reported.

Russian gas company Novatek (NVTK.MM) has received Putin's consent to transfer the money to Shell, the newspaper reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

Novatek said on Monday it had submitted an application to acquire a stake in Sakhalin Energy, the operator of the Sakahlin-2 gas project.

