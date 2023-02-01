Russia approves Veon's sale of Vimpelcom to management -RBC, citing sources

Feb 1 (Reuters) - A Russian government commission has approved the sale of telecoms company Vimpelcom to senior managers by its Dutch owner Veon (VON.AS), the Russian economic news outlet RBC reported, citing two unnamed sources.

Veon said in November that it would sell Vimpelcom to a team led by CEO Aleksander Torbakhov for 130 billion roubles ($2.2 billion), joining a long list of Western companies that have sold up in Russia since it invaded Ukraine almost a year ago.

The disposal is notable in that Veon, unlike many Western investors, is receiving money for its asset - one that accounts for about half of Veon's revenue.

The Kommersant newspaper had said on Thursday that the Russian Finance Ministry, Economy Ministry and central bank all opposed the deal because of objections by holders of Veon eurobonds and had sent it back for revisions.

RBC reported that the deal had been amended to ensure all bondholders were treated equally.

Veon declined to comment and no comment was immediately available from Vimpelcom or the Russian digital ministry.

