Russia will not postpone Otkrytie sale, central bank says
Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russia does not intend to postpone the sale of bailed-out lender Otkritie to Russia's second biggest bank VTB (VTBR.MM), central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.
She said that she is confident the deal will be completed before the end of the year.
