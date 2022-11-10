Russian carmaker Sollers to buy out Mazda's stake in Vladivostok joint venture
Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russian carmaker Sollers (SVAV.MM) will buy out Japanese automaker Mazda's (7261.T) 50% stake in their car assembly joint venture in Vladivostok, Sollers said on Thursday.
"We are preparing to restart the plant next year on a new model line-up," a company spokeswoman said.
