Russian carmaker Sollers to buy out Mazda's stake in Vladivostok joint venture















Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russian carmaker Sollers (SVAV.MM) will buy out Japanese automaker Mazda's (7261.T) 50% stake in their car assembly joint venture in Vladivostok, Sollers said on Thursday.

"We are preparing to restart the plant next year on a new model line-up," a company spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov. Editing by Jane Merriman











