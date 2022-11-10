Russian carmaker Sollers to buy out Mazda's stake in Vladivostok joint venture

Employees work on the production line of the CX-5 model car at the Mazda Sollers Manufacturing Rus joint venture plant of Sollers and Japanese Mazda in Vladivostok, Russia September 10, 2018. Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russian carmaker Sollers (SVAV.MM) will buy out Japanese automaker Mazda's (7261.T) 50% stake in their car assembly joint venture in Vladivostok, Sollers said on Thursday.

"We are preparing to restart the plant next year on a new model line-up," a company spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov. Editing by Jane Merriman

