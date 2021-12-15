Russian rouble eases with cenbank meetings in focus

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble touched a one-week low against the dollar on Wednesday, ahead of two government bond auctions, with investors focused on central bank meetings this week, including the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Russia.

At 0614 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 73.88 , earlier clipping 73.9550, its weakest since Dec. 8. It had lost 0.2% to trade at 83.26 versus the euro .

The dollar was holding onto recent gains as investors looked towards a key U.S. Fed policy meeting to see if it would reinforce growing market expectations for earlier and additional rate rises next year.

Russia's central bank is expected to raise interest rates on Friday by 100 basis points as inflation hovers near its highest since early 2016. read more

Higher Russian rates are positive for the rouble as they increase demand for Russian assets thanks to lucrative yields, protecting the currency from external shocks.

Uncertainty about the Omicron coronavirus variant has hampered risk appetite. Russian assets have also come under pressure from rising East-West tensions in recent weeks, with Ukraine, the United States and Western capitals voicing fears over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine. read more

The finance ministry will hold two OFZ bond auctions later in the day, offering the rouble-denominated debt it uses to plug budget holes. Demand for OFZ bonds usually supports the rouble.

Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.1% at $72.87 a barrel.

