Russian rouble pares losses while stocks advance

MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble pared losses on Thursday while stock indexes extended their recovery after falling sharply on geopolitical fears.

At 0724 GMT, the rouble strengthened by 0.5% against the dollar to 74.65 , moving away from the 75.29 hit on Tuesday, its weakest since mid-2021.

Trading activity in Russia is likely to be muted on Thursday, with U.S. markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

The rouble has slipped sharply in the past two weeks, weakening from a multi-month peak of 69.21 in late October, coming under selling pressure related to Western concerns over possible Russian military intervention in Ukraine.

Russia has dismissed such concerns and has also complained about increasing activity in the region by the NATO military alliance.

"While a conflict with Ukraine is widely deemed unlikely, escalated sabre rattling carries the risk of unintended consequences," BCS Global Markets said.

Against the euro, the rouble strengthened by 0.2% to 83.74 .

The rouble still retains fundamental support from Russia's strong current account surplus and the central bank, which is expected to raise interest rates again at its Dec. 17 board meeting to fight stubbornly high inflation.

The Russian Economy Minister warned on Wednesday that the recent drop in the Russian rouble could push 2021 inflation above the previous forecast of 7.4%. read more

Russian stock indexes were up, with the dollar-denominated RTS index (.IRTS) gaining 1.2% to 1,679.8. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index (.IMOEX) advanced by 0.7% to 3,978.5 points, heading away from the 3,776.61 hit on Tuesday, its lowest since early August.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.