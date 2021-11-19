Russian rouble recovers some ground amid simmering geopolitical tensions

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble continued this week's topsy-turvy trading pattern on Friday, recovering some losses sustained against the dollar in the previous session amid lingering geopolitical tensions, while oil prices ticked higher.

At 0758 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 72.74 and had gained 0.4% to trade at 82.54 versus the euro .

The rouble slid on Tuesday on concerns about a Russian military buildup near Ukraine and a migration crisis in Belarus, then rebounded in the following session before slipping again on Thursday.

"West-Russia tension continues to simmer, if not fester," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

Russia's Economy Ministry expects the rouble to trade at 71-72 versus the dollar at the start of 2022, the Interfax news agency cited Deputy Economy Minister Polina Kryuchkova as saying.

She also said the ministry forecasts fourth-quarter economic growth of around 3% year on year. Russia's economy expanded by 4.3% year-on-year in the third quarter, a slowdown in growth following its strongest leap since 2000 in the previous quarter.

Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.9% at $81.96 a barrel, supporting Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index (.IRTS) was up 1% to 1,778.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index (.IMOEX) was 0.4% higher at 4,108.6 points.

