Russian rouble, stocks steady, defy global volatility

A vendor hands over Russian rouble banknotes to a customer at a street market in Omsk, Russia March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko/Files

June 17 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble gained slightly on Friday, while stock markets dipped but remained steady compared with the extreme volatility of major U.S. and European bourses over recent days.

At 1225 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 56.35 and was up 0.2% versus the euro at 58.90, reversing earlier losses.

At Russia's flagship annual economic forum in St. Petersburg, top Russian policymakers said the Russian economy was holding up better than expected in the face of unprecedented Western sanctions.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

But in a stark warning, the head of state-run Sberbank, the country's largest lender and a bellwether for the wider economic, said Russia could take 10 years to return to its pre-sanction levels. read more

Russian stock indexes also edged down in the first two hours of trading.

The dollar-denominated RTS index (.IRTS) shed 0.1% to 1,315.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index (.IMOEX) was 0.7% lower at 2,353.4 points.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by William Maclean and Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.