Russian rouble weaker in early Moscow trade

March 9 (Reuters) - The rouble opened weaker in Moscow on Wednesday, the first day the currency has traded locally this week after the market was closed for a public holiday.

At 0705 GMT, the rouble was more than 7% weaker than its Friday close at 113.9 to the dollar and had lost over 3% against the euro to trade at 123.6 .

Russia's financial markets have been thrown into turmoil by severe economic sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.

The central bank has more than doubled its key interest rate to 20% and the government has rolled out support measures, but the rouble has tanked and bonds have sold off heavily.

Stock trading on the Moscow Exchange remained largely closed on Wednesday by order of the central bank.

Stocks last traded in Moscow on Feb. 25, the day after Russia sent its forces into Ukraine, after which the central bank introduced trading restrictions.

On Tuesday, the central bank said it was offering additional crisis support to financial firms. It also said citizens with foreign currency accounts would not be allowed to withdraw more than $10,000 in total over the coming six months, in the latest step to ease pressure on the rouble. read more

